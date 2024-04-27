After throwing a 50-pitch live batting practice session Saturday, Pivetta (elbow) noted that he was able to throw all his pitches and was happy with his outing, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Pivetta continues to make progress in his rehab from a right elbow flexor strain that landed him on the 15-day IL on April 9. Pivetta is pencilled in to make a rehab start Thursday, per Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican. Before landing on the IL, Pivetta went 1-1 over two starts, allowing one run on eight hits while striking out 13 over 11 frames.