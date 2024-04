Red Sox manager Alex Cora said in an interview on WEEI that Devers (knee) is feeling better and could be ready to play Wednesday versus the Guardians, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Devers had to depart Tuesday's game against Cleveland with left knee discomfort, but it sounds like he's avoided a serious injury. The Red Sox should reveal their lineup shortly, so it will be known soon enough whether Devers is fully cleared.