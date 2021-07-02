Devers went 3-for-5 with a home run, five RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Royals.

Devers was one of the driving forces behind Boston's 15-run offensive outburst Thursday. He delivered a two-RBI single in the fifth inning, followed by a three-run homer one frame later. He now 20 home runs on the season and has collected at least one hit in five of his last six starts. In that same span, he has two home runs, nine RBI and five runs scored. On the campaign, Devers is hitting an excellent .288/.359/.582 with 55 runs and 69 RBI across 329 plate appearances.