Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Enters for hurting Nunez
Devers entered Thursday's game for an ailing Eduardo Nunez (knee) and went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.
Devers was held out of the starting lineup for the third time in the last four games, but should be in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Mets while Nunez is day-to-day heading into the weekend. The homer was his 17th of the season, but just the third since July 1. It's been a learning season for the third baseman, who has run into a sophomore slump after a promising rookie campaign. A couple of injuries derailed him over the past month, but even before that, he battled inconsistency at the plate and leads all third basemen with 22 errors with advanced metrics to match (-3.8 UZR, -11 DRS). "He missed not a few steps, a lot of steps, as far as like player development," manager Alex Cora told Stephen Hewitt of the Boston Herald while noting Xander Bogaerts and Andrew Benintendi went through similar introductions to the majors. "They've been through situations like that. Get called up early in their careers, and all of a sudden they're not playing, or there's struggles. He has a few mentors down there. The good thing is about him, he listens. He listens to them."
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Out against another lefty•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Starting Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Will share third with Nunez•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...