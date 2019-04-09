Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Hitting sixth versus righty
Devers will start at third base and hit sixth Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Devers has previously batted sixth on two occasions this season, but both came against left-handed starting pitchers. Righty Matt Shoemaker is on the mound for Toronto in Boston's home opener, so Devers' drop in the lineup looks to be a byproduct of his early struggles rather than for matchup-related reasons. Devers may need to rebound from his 9-for-40 start to the campaign before reclaiming the spot in three hole he had previously occupied on a regular basis.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Getting day off•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Dropped to sixth in order•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Hitting third on Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Slowly accepting advice•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Leaves yard Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Reshapes body over winter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...