Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Hitting sixth versus righty

Devers will start at third base and hit sixth Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Devers has previously batted sixth on two occasions this season, but both came against left-handed starting pitchers. Righty Matt Shoemaker is on the mound for Toronto in Boston's home opener, so Devers' drop in the lineup looks to be a byproduct of his early struggles rather than for matchup-related reasons. Devers may need to rebound from his 9-for-40 start to the campaign before reclaiming the spot in three hole he had previously occupied on a regular basis.