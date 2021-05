Devers went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Orioles.

Devers put the Red Sox on the board with a solo home run in the second inning Sunday, and he drove in two more runs with a double in the top of the sixth frame. In his last five games, Devers has gone 6-for-19 with a home run, three doubles, seven RBI, five runs and a stolen base.