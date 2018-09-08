Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Starting Saturday
Devers will start at third base Saturday against the Astros, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Devers no longer holds claim on the everyday third base job for Boston. He and Eduardo Nunez, who started Friday and will start Sunday, are splitting the position for now. Devers entered Friday's game as a pinch hitter and struck out with two men on base.
