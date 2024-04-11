Devers isn't playing in Thursday's game against the Orioles due to continued problems with his left shoulder, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Manager Alex Cora said he's hopeful Devers won't require a trip to the injured list, but the 27-year-old's shoulder is affecting his swing enough to warrant a day off for recovery. Pablo Reyes will get the nod at third base Thursday while Devers sits, and the Red Sox will presumably check back in on the All-Star third baseman before Friday's series opener against the Angels.