Hill didn't factor into the decision in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rays after striking out one batter over four scoreless frames while scattering four hits and three walks.

Though Hill kept the Rays off the board through four innings, the Red Sox weren't willing to extend him deep into the game, which has been a recurring theme for the southpaw this season. Through his first three starts, Hill hasn't topped 80 pitches or five innings. Heading into the season, manager Alex Cora teased the idea of Hill making regular tandem starts with Garrett Whitlock, so the 42-year-old lefty isn't necessarily a safe bet to see his workloads increase as the campaign rolls along.