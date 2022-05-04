Manager Alex Cora said Hill will likely be piggybacked by Tanner Houck during his upcoming start Thursday against the Angels, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Hill and Houck previously worked in a tandem during the former's most recent start April 29 in Baltimore. The pairing yielded favorable results, as Hill submitted four scoreless innings and allowed one hit and no walks before Houck stepped in to deliver three scoreless frames. Unfortunately for Hill, it was Houck who came away with the win, and the latter may continue to have the clearer path to factoring into the decision Thursday by virtue of working later in the contest. Cora said that the Red Sox will reassess their rotation setup next week, at which point it's possible that Houck reclaims a starting role of his own while Garrett Whitlock moves back into the bullpen.