Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Dominates Twins for ninth win
Porcello (9-3) picked up the win Thursday, tossing seven shutout innings against the Twins. He fanned five batters while allowing just one hit and one walk.
It was another strong outing for Porcello, who stifled the Twins to pick up his ninth win. He allowed just three men to reach base (one HBP) en route to his first scoreless outing since April 18. His ERA is down to 3.44 and he has gone at least 6.0 innings in five straight starts. Porcello is lined up to face the Angels on Wednesday in his next outing.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Strikes out nine Mariners•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Tabbed with tough-luck loss•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Moves to 8-2•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Picks up seventh win Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Roughed up by Rays•
-
Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Nabs sixth win Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...