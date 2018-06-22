Red Sox's Rick Porcello: Dominates Twins for ninth win

Porcello (9-3) picked up the win Thursday, tossing seven shutout innings against the Twins. He fanned five batters while allowing just one hit and one walk.

It was another strong outing for Porcello, who stifled the Twins to pick up his ninth win. He allowed just three men to reach base (one HBP) en route to his first scoreless outing since April 18. His ERA is down to 3.44 and he has gone at least 6.0 innings in five straight starts. Porcello is lined up to face the Angels on Wednesday in his next outing.