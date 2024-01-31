The Red Sox claimed Gonzalez (shoulder) off waivers from the White Sox on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

It's unclear whether Gonzalez will be ready for Opening Day after having surgery on his right shoulder labrum last July, which could have affected the White Sox' decision to try to slip him through waivers. The Red Sox were happy to put in a claim, though, for a guy with defensive versatility and a 90.4 mph average exit velocity during his 86 games in the majors. Gonzalez also has a 36 percent strikeout rate and 2.1 percent walk rate during that span, numbers which surely will need to improve if he wants to make an impact in Boston.