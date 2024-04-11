Share Video

Gonzalez injured his left wrist during Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez said he doesn't believe his injury to be serious, though he is wearing a splint and will get an X-ray on his wrist just to be sure. He's currently viewed as day-to-day, but a better idea of when he might be able to play again will likely come once the results of his imaging come back.

