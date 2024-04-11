Gonzalez injured his left wrist during Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez said he doesn't believe his injury to be serious, though he is wearing a splint and will get an X-ray on his wrist just to be sure. He's currently viewed as day-to-day, but a better idea of when he might be able to play again will likely come once the results of his imaging come back.
