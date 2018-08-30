Brasier (foot) allowed one earned run on a solo home run across an inning of relief against the Marlins on Wednesday.

Brasier was able to return to the mound after being unavailable to pitch Tuesday due to a foot injury. He should be fully operational moving forward and is expected to be ready to go during Thursday's series opener versus the White Sox. On the year, he's logged an impressive 1.29 ERA and 18 strikeouts across 21 innings of relief.