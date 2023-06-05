Brasier said Monday that he has agreed to a minor-league contract with the Dodgers, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

After being designated for assignment by Boston on May 14 and later released, Brasier had been on the open market for about two weeks before linking up with the Dodgers. The 35-year-old right-hander will likely report to Triple-A Oklahoma City with his new organization, hoping to eventually earn a promotion to Los Angeles at some point later this summer. He turned in a 7.29 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over his 20 relief appearances with Boston this season prior to being cut loose.