Travis went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs and three RBI in Friday's win over the Indians.

Travis clubbed his first major-league homer in the third inning and later came up to slash a two-run double in the seventh. This was his first start since being called back up in early September, and he's gone 5-for-25 with two doubles and seven RBI across 12 games overall this year.