Travis entered Thursday's game as the designated hitter after J.D. Martinez departed due to back spasms. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in a 7-5 win over Kansas City.

Martinez is dealing with the same issue he's had since spring training. The back has been the source of discomfort that's caused him to miss time during March, April and May. The right-handed hitting Travis was the replacement against left-hander Danny Duffy, but he may not be the full-time replacement should Martinez require a trip to the injured list. Manager Alex Cora can use Brock Holt or Mitch Moreland (back), who is due to return Friday, at DH against right-handers.