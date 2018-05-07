Red Sox's Sam Travis: Rehabbing at extended spring training
Travis (intercostal) is rehabbing at extended spring training, Brendan McGair of the Pawtucket Times reports.
Travis landed on the minor-league disabled list at the beginning of May with a left intercostal strain. While his move to extended spring training suggests he's making solid progress, the 24-year-old isn't expected to rejoin Triple-A Pawtucket until after the team's upcoming road trip, which runs through May 14.
