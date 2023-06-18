Houck (face) was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

The 26-year-old suffered a facial fracture when he was struck by a line drive during his start against the Yankees on Friday, and it's hardly a surprise he'll require some time on the injured list. Houck will be eligible to return July 2, though it's unclear if he's expected to be healthy by that time. Kaleb Ort was recalled in a corresponding move and will open Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader versus New York, per Cerullo.