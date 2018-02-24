Layne signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Saturday, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.

Layne is set to rejoin the Red Sox after spending the past season and a half with the Yankees. Across 19 relief appearances (13 innings) for New York last year, Layne compiled a 7.62 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 9:8 K:BB. He's just one season removed from posting a respectable 3.63 ERA across 44.2 innings of work, so he could lock down an Opening Day bullpen role with an impressive spring, though he'll more likely spend the year as organizational bullpen depth for Boston.