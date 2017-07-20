Layne signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers on Wednesday.

After being cut by the Yankees on July 5, the southpaw reliever will now attempt to make his way back to the majors through the Dodgers' organization. In 13.0 innings with New York this season, Layne gave up 11 runs on 16 hits with nine strikeouts before being outrighted to Triple-A in the middle of June.