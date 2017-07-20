Dodgers' Tom Layne: Inks minor-league deal with Dodgers
Layne signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers on Wednesday.
After being cut by the Yankees on July 5, the southpaw reliever will now attempt to make his way back to the majors through the Dodgers' organization. In 13.0 innings with New York this season, Layne gave up 11 runs on 16 hits with nine strikeouts before being outrighted to Triple-A in the middle of June.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...