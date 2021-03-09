Casas (undisclosed) rejoined the Red Sox for workouts Tuesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Casas had been away for the team for about a week due to an undisclosed non-baseball medical issue, but he's apparently made a return to full health while also clearing all COVID-19 intake testing. The 21-year-old third baseman is expected to gradually ramp up his activity over the next few days before potentially getting the chance to play in a Grapefruit League game for Boston.
More News
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Nearing return to camp•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Away for non-baseball medical issue•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Heading to big-league camp•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Joining player pool•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Will open at High-A Salem•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Wins organizational award•