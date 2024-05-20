O'Neill went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and three runs scored Sunday against the Cardinals.

O'Neill got the green light on a 3-0 pitch from Matthew Liberatore in the first inning and smashed it over the wall in left center for his 11th homer of the season. He would go on to reach base a total of four times in five plate appearances, crossing the plate three times against his former club. In 37 games, O'Neill is slashing .263/.376/.556 with 11 homers, 17 RBI, 29 runs and a steal across 133 at-bats.