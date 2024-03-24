Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Grissom (groin) is taking batting practice outside and could see game action in 7-to-10 days, Mike Monaco of ESPN reports.
Grissom hasn't played in any games during spring training due to the groin strain, so he'll begin the season on the injured list and continue to build up at the Red Sox's spring complex. The 23-year-old should be ready to join the big club before the end of April.
