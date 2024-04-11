Grissom (groin/hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

It had been reported previously that Grissom would start playing in rehab games sometime this weekend, and now it's been revealed that Friday is the day. The infielder missed all of spring training with hamstring and groin issues but is now ready for game action and figures to be back before the end of the month if all goes well. The plan is for Grissom to be Boston's everyday second baseman once fully ramped up, although the club hasn't ruled out using him some at shortstop since Trevor Story (shoulder) is out for the year.