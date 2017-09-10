Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Starting Sunday
Bogaerts will start at shortstop in Sunday's series finale against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Bogaerts had been given the day off Saturday while Eduardo Nunez started at short, but he was forced to enter the game when Nunez left with a knee injury.
