The Red Sox designated Sanchez for assignment Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
While Sanchez provided steady infield defense over the last month, he's slashed a dreadful .108/.214/.108 in 44 plate appearances this season. He'll now exit the 40-man roster, clearing the way for Enrique Hernandez's (hip) return from the 60-day injured list.
