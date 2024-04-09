Diaz picked up the save Monday against Milwaukee. He pitched a scoreless inning, allowing one walk and no hits, with no strikeouts.

Diaz entered the ninth inning with a two-run lead but didn't pitch as cleanly as his line looks. Not only did he walk Christian Yelich in the inning, but he also beaned Sal Frelick before wrapping up the save with a Rhys Hoskins flyball. Diaz remains the main saves option in Cincinnati despite his rocky start and 7.20 ERA and 1.60 WHIP over his first five appearances.