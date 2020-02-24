After overhauling his delivery last season, DeSclafani spent this offseason fine-tuning that more efficient delivery, with a specific emphasis of working on his curveball, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The curveball is the key to improving DeSclafani's performance against left-handers. Last season left-handers had a .795 OPS against, as opposed to a .638 OPS against right-handers. That's actually a considerable improvement of 2018, when lefties had a .917 OPS against him, and that improvement can be chalked up to his curveball.