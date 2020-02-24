Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Fine-tuning mechanics
After overhauling his delivery last season, DeSclafani spent this offseason fine-tuning that more efficient delivery, with a specific emphasis of working on his curveball, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The curveball is the key to improving DeSclafani's performance against left-handers. Last season left-handers had a .795 OPS against, as opposed to a .638 OPS against right-handers. That's actually a considerable improvement of 2018, when lefties had a .917 OPS against him, and that improvement can be chalked up to his curveball.
More News
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Gets close to $6 million•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Yields two runs in no-decision•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Unfortunate loss Saturday•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Reds' Anthony DeSclafani: Yields two homers in defeat•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Top 25 position battles
Dozens of jobs have yet to be sorted out heading into spring training. Scott White highlights...