Aquino was optioned to Cincinnati's alternate training site following Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Pirates, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Aquino will head back down to make room for Nick Senzel, who served as the 29th man Monday. Aquino is hitting .179 with a home run and five RBI over 15 contests this season for the Reds.

