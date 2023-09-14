Lively (illness) was activated from the COVID-19-related injured list Thursday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Per Wittenmyer, Lively is slated for bulk-relief duty Thursday in Detroit once opening pitcher Derek Law exits the contest, likely after one or two inning. Before landing on the COVID-19-related IL, Lively hadn't pitched since Aug. 26, when he covered 5.2 innings. Lively didn't go out on a minor-league rehab assignment while he was on the IL, so deploying him behind an opener will allow the Reds to better manage his workload in his return to the active roster.