Reds' Billy Hamilton: Leading off Friday

Hamilton is leading off Friday against the Giants.

Hamilton hasn't led off since late April. The outfielder's .236/.305/.311 season line is much better suited to the ninth spot, where he's spent most of the season. The Reds lost Joey Votto (lower leg) to the disabled list Friday, however, causing them to shuffle their lineup and bring Hamilton back to the top. It remains to be seen whether that arrangement will stick throughout Votto's DL stint or if it's merely a one-time occasion.

