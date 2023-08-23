The White Sox released Hamilton on Tuesday.
Hamilton has missed time with a hamstring injury this season, and when healthy, he had spent nearly all of his time at Triple-A Charlotte, with whom he produced a .515 OPS. The speedy 32-year-old outfielder will now look to latch on in another organization before the end of the season.
