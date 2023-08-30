Hamilton signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hamilton was cut loose by the White Sox a week ago, but a right shoulder injury has kept him out of action in Triple-A since July 7. When healthy, the 32-year-old outfielder hasn't been very impressive with a .147/.261/.253 slash line across 89 plate appearances. Hamilton will likely provide little more than organizational depth to the Rays.