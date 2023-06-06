Hamilton (hamstring) has been sent to Triple-A Charlotte to begin a rehab assignment, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Hamilton has been sidelined for more than a month with a strained left hamstring but is finally ready to test things out in a game setting. It's not clear how many rehab games he might require before rejoining the White Sox.
