The White Sox sent Hamilton (hamstring) outright to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hamilton began an assignment in Charlotte on June 6 while rehabbing a hamstring injury. Rather than keeping him on the MLB roster, the White Sox opted to pass Hamilton through waivers once he was healthy, and now Hamilton will remain with the team's Triple-A affiliate. The 32-year-old outfielder holds a .522 OPS through 69 plate appearances alongside 10 stolen bases.