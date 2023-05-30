White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Monday that Hamilton (hamstring) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment in a week to 10 days, Jay Cohen of the Associated Press reports.

Hamilton has been on the shelf since May 10 with a left hamstring strain. While the 32-year-old switch-hitter appears to be making strides in his recovery and could be ready to rejoin the White Sox by mid-June if he's able to head out on a rehab assignment in the next week, he's not guaranteed to have a spot on the 26-man active roster waiting for him once he's reinstated. Even if the White Sox value Hamilton's speed and defense enough to keep a spot open for him on the bench once he's healthy, he'll rarely start and will be difficult to stream for stolen bases even in AL-only leagues.