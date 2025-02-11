Hamilton is looking for a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training, Jon Morosi of MLB Networkreports.

Hamilton most recently played for Charros de Jalisco in the Mexican Pacific Winter League, posting a .699 OPS with three home runs and 38 stolen bases in 64 games. The 34-year-old speedster last saw action in the big leagues in 2023 with the White Sox, going hitless in two plate appearances.