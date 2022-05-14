Drury went 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBI in Friday's win over the Pirates.
Drury stretched the Reds' lead to three runs in the top of the fifth with a two-RBI double and extended the lead to five with a two-run homer two innings later. The performance continued the utility man's excellent start, improving his slash line across his first 28 games to .260/.339/.563.
