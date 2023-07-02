Farmer allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits over one inning in Saturday's 12-5 loss to San Diego.

Farmer allowed back-to-back homers to Juan Soto and Manny Machado, giving him six runs and three home runs allowed in the last two outings. Prior to that, Farmer had been effective out of the bullpen, posting a 2.56 ERA over his first 37 appearances, including 1.75 since May 3. Unfortunately, manager David Bell has had to lean on relievers during a stretch in which a thin rotation is not getting deep into games, and Farmer hasn't pitched a clean inning since June 7.