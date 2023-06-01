Farmer earned a save against the Red Sox on Wednesday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Closer Alexis Diaz pitched three of the previous four days, so the Reds turned to Farmer to protect a one-run lead in the ninth. The righty reliever threw just half of his 16 pitches for a strike but managed to retire the side in order for his first save of the campaign. Farmer has pitched well this season with a 2.60 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB over 27.2 innings, but Diaz has been dominant and is in no danger of losing his ninth-inning role.