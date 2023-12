Farmer signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Reds on Thursday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Farmer has provided the Reds with some solid middle relief work over the past two seasons, posting a 4.06 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 124:54 K:BB over 122 innings, collecting five saves along the way. Slated to turn 33 in February, Farmer will be counted on as a bridge to closer Alexis Diaz again in 2024.