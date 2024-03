Farmer allowed four runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two over one inning in Thursday's spring game against Texas.

Farmer cruised through his first five Cactus League outings -- no runs or walks allowed and five strikeouts over five innings -- before the Rangers hung a four-spot on him in the fourth inning, courtesy of a Wyatt Langford grand slam. Farmer is expected to return as an important piece in the bullpen for Cincinnati, including bridge work to closer Alexis Diaz.