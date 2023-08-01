Farmer (3-4) was credited with Monday's win over the Cubs. He struck out two over 1.2 hitless and scoreless innings.

Farmer replaced starter Andrew Abbot with one out in the fourth inning and retired all four batters faced, including a double-play to escape the fourth. The outing was Farmer's 50th of the season, tying him for third in majors along with fellow Cincinnati bullpen mates Ian Gibaut and Alexis Diaz. The right-handed Farmer endured a rough patch early in July but has righted himself with three runs allowed and 11 strikeouts over the last 9.1 innings.