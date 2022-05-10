Farmer elected free agency after being outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Monday and re-signed with the Reds on a minor-league deal, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

After going unclaimed off waivers when he was recently designated for assignment, Farmer had the option of refusing the assignment to the minors since he's accrued just over five years of big-league service time. He quickly re-signed with the Reds and will report to Triple-A, as he presumably recognizes that the Cincinnati organization might be able to offer him a clearer path to returning to the big leagues than another one. Before being dropped from the 40-man roster, Farmer turned in a 6.75 ERA and 1.83 WHIP in 12 innings out of the Cincinnati bullpen this season.