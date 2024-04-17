Encarnacion-Strand is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Seattle.
He'll be riding pine for the first time this season while Spencer Steer replaces him at first base and Stuart Fairchild steps in as the Reds' No. 3 hitter. Before an 0-for-4 showing in Tuesday's 3-1 loss, Encarnacion-Strand had delivered exactly two hits in four of his preceding six starts.
