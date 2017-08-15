Play

Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Leaves after HBP on foot

Mesoraco left Monday's game against the Cubs with a foot injury after being hit by a pitch.

Mesoraco ran to second after taking the HBP but was then removed. It's unclear how serious the injury, but it's apparently enough to make running uncomfortable. Consider him day-to-day until team doctors can make a full evaluation.

