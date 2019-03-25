Mesoraco is expected to retire, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

The Mets, who informed Mesoraco over the weekend that he wouldn't be on their Opening Day roster, are expected to place the backstop on the restricted list, as he has no plans to accept his minor-league assignment (and the Mets don't want to release him). Should he call it quits, Mesoraco will end his career with a .232/.309/.406 triple-slash over parts of eight seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • touki-toussaint-1400.jpg

    A deep sleeper from every team

    Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...