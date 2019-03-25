Mesoraco will be placed on the restricted list after declining a minor-league assignment, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

As expected, Mesoraco will shift to the restricted list after failing to make the Opening Day roster and refusing a minor-league assignment. He'll likely elect to retire following this latest development.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • touki-toussaint-1400.jpg

    A deep sleeper from every team

    Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...