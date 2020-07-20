Mesoraco accepted a position in June as a volunteer assistant for the University of Pittsburgh baseball team, Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com reports.

Since refusing to accept a minor-league assignment last March while he was a member of the Mets organization, Mesoraco hasn't explored playing opportunities within or outside of affiliated ball. With the 32-year-old now getting into coaching, it appears safe to conclude that his playing days are over. A 2014 All-Star, Mesoraco spent parts of eight seasons in the big leagues with the Reds and Mets, slashing a collective .232/.309/.406 with 58 home runs in 1,574 plate appearances.